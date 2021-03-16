Red Hawk girls basketball splits pair

Junior Darrah Miller attempts a shot against Ottawa Hills. Photo by T. Sparling.

Cedar Springs girls basketball welcomed the Bengals of Ottawa Hills to the Red Flannel town last week Tuesday for an OK Gold contest. After a close first quarter, the Lady Red Hawks put their foot on the gas on the way to their highest output on the offensive end this season, winning 61-34.

Cedar Springs made 27 field goals (no 3-pointers) on the night. The team was led in scoring by junior Ella See, who totaled 14 points on the evening. Senior Avery Sparling poured in 10 points and added 5 assists, while sophomore Jessa Patin scored 8 points. Junior Darrah Miller led the team in rebounding with 7 and added 5 steals. Senior Kaelyn Colclasure had 7 assists and Senior Maggie Prins pulled down 6 rebounds.

The Red Hawks were back at it two nights later as the traveled down 131 to take on league leading Wayland. Wayland held a slim 2-point lead after the first quarter before catching fire and building and taking a 15-point lead into the locker room at halftime.

Cedar Springs never gave up, however, and chipped away at the Wildcat lead. On two different occasions the Red Hawks were able to get the game within striking distance in the second half, but were unable to pull off the come back, falling 51-64.

Senior Avery Sparling preparing to take a jump shot against Ottawa Hills. Photo by T. Sparling.

Three Red Hawks scored in double figures led by Avery Sparling with 15 points. Darrah Miller followed in scoring with 12 points (4-3 pointers) and tied for the team in lead in rebounding with 7. Senior Jenna Powell scored 10 points.

Kaelyn Colclasure pulled down 6 rebounds and dished out 5 assists, while Maggie Prins also pulled own 7 rebounds.

The team was scheduled to play Greenville on Saturday, however, the game was cancelled due to COVID concerns within the Greenville program.

The Lady Red Hawks are back on the road for three games this week. See the schedule below or remaining regular season contests.

Remaining Schedule:

Tuesday, March 9th – @ FH Eastern (Freshman play Sparta @ FHE) 4:00, 5:30, 7:00pm

Friday, March 12th – @ Catholic Central 5:30, 7:00pm (no Freshman game)

Saturday, March 13th – @ Kent City Noon, 1:30

Freshman @ East Grand Rapids 5:30pm

Tuesday, March 16th – Home versus South Christian 4:00, 5:30, 7:00pm

Thursday, March 18th – Home versus Thornapple Kellogg 4:00, 5:30, 7:00pm