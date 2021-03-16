Things might look a little different this year, but the Cedar Springs Public Library and Kent District Library have partnered together again to bring first grade students at Cedar Trails Elementary and Creative Technologies Academy a “First Grade Celebration” during March is Reading Month.

To get kids excited about reading, first graders are given envelopes filled with information on how to sign up for their very own Library card along with other reading challenges to enjoy. Librarian Sara Magnuson, KDL and Youth Parapro Melissa Dubridge, CSPL created a video for teachers to show their students and encourage first graders to be “Super Readers,” to get involved and keep reading through March and for a lifetime.