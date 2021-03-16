Do you know what to do if you get stuck on railroad tracks?

Trains aren’t something we think a lot about in our area. They are seen more often in the bigger cities, but we can come into contact with them anywhere.

Operation Lifesaver, a rail safety education group, has these quick tips for staying safe around trains:

Trains and cars don’t mix.

The train you see is closer and faster-moving than you think.

Be aware that trains cannot stop quickly.

Never drive around lowered gates—it’s illegal and deadly.

Do not get trapped on the tracks; proceed through a highway-rail grade crossing only if you are sure you can completely clear the crossing without stopping.

If your vehicle ever stalls on the tracks, get out and get away from the tracks, even if you do not see a train. Locate the Emergency Notification System sign and call the number provided, telling them about the stalled vehicle.

At a multiple track crossing waiting for a train to pass, watch out for a second train on the other tracks, approaching from either direction.

When you need to cross train tracks, go to a designated crossing, look both ways, and cross the tracks quickly, without stopping. Remember it isn’t safe to stop closer than 15 feet from a rail.

ALWAYS EXPECT A TRAIN! Freight trains do not follow set schedules.

For more information, visit Operation Lifesaver online at https://oli.org/.