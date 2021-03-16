Do you know what to do if you get stuck on railroad tracks?

Trains aren’t something we think a lot about in our area. They are seen more often in the bigger cities, but we can come into contact with them anywhere.
Operation Lifesaver, a rail safety education group, has these quick tips for staying safe around trains:
- Trains and cars don’t mix.
- The train you see is closer and faster-moving than you think.
- Be aware that trains cannot stop quickly.
- Never drive around lowered gates—it’s illegal and deadly.
- Do not get trapped on the tracks; proceed through a highway-rail grade crossing only if you are sure you can completely clear the crossing without stopping.
- If your vehicle ever stalls on the tracks, get out and get away from the tracks, even if you do not see a train. Locate the Emergency Notification System sign and call the number provided, telling them about the stalled vehicle.
- At a multiple track crossing waiting for a train to pass, watch out for a second train on the other tracks, approaching from either direction.
- When you need to cross train tracks, go to a designated crossing, look both ways, and cross the tracks quickly, without stopping. Remember it isn’t safe to stop closer than 15 feet from a rail.
- ALWAYS EXPECT A TRAIN! Freight trains do not follow set schedules.
For more information, visit Operation Lifesaver online at https://oli.org/.