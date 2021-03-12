Prevent conflicts with coyotes

Photo courtesy of the Michigan DNR.

From the Michigan DNR

Coyotes can be found everywhere—forests, fields, farmlands, backyards, neighborhoods and cities. They may be more visible from January until March, as this is their breeding season and when they are caring for their pups during the spring and summer months.

Coyotes may become comfortable living near people, particularly if there are food sources available. Smaller mammals, like mice and rabbits, are a coyote’s main source of food.

Prevent conflicts by removing food sources and use hazing techniques

Remove potential attractants such as trash bins, bird feeders and pet food.

NEVER intentionally feed or try to tame coyotes.

Fence off gardens and fruit trees.

Clear out wood and brush piles.

Accompany pets outdoors, and do not allow them to roam free.

Take advantage of a coyote’s natural fear of humans and scare them off if you see them.

Watch video: How to haze a nuisance coyote at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSjHwzX9Iiw

Removal options

Coyote hunting is open year-round, and Michigan residents need a valid base license to hunt for them. See the current-year Fur Harvester Digest at https://www.michigan.gov/documents/dnr/michigan_fur_harvester_digest_625943_7.pdf

On private property where coyotes are doing or about to do damage, a property owner or designee can take coyotes year-round; a license or written permit is not needed.

A permitted nuisance control business may be able to assist in the safe removal of problem animals in urban or residential areas.

Additional tips and information on how to handle conflicts with wildlife are available at Michigan.gov/Wildlife or by contacting the DNR Wildlife Division at 517-284-9453.