More spring jokes

Q: What did the mother worm say to the little worm who was late?
A: Where in earth have you been?”
Q: When is it impossible to plant flowers?
A: When you haven’t botany.
Q: What did the seed say to the flower?
A: OK, Bloomer.
Q: Why did the farmer bury all his money?
A: To make his soil rich!
Q: What did the summer say to the spring?
A: Help! I’m going to fall.
Q: Why are frogs so happy?
A: They eat whatever bugs them.
Q: What did the tree say to spring?
A: What a re-leaf.
Q: Why did one bee tease the other bee?
A: Because he was acting like a bay-bee!
Q: Why couldn’t the flower ride its bike?
A: It lost its petals.
Q: What did the big flower say to the little one?
A: You’re really growing, bud!
Q: How does a bee brush its hair?
A: With its honeycomb.
Q: Why are maple trees so forgiving?
A: Every Fall they “Let It Go”
Q: What goes up when the rain comes down?
A: Umbrellas!
Q: Why did the bird go to the hospital?
A: It needed tweetment!
Q: What is the best flower for a boy to give his mom?
A: Son-flower!
Q: What do you call a girl with a frog on her head?
A: Lily!
Q: What month of the year is the shortest?
A: May – it only has 3 letters.