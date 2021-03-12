web analytics

Categorized | Joke of the Week

More spring jokes

Posted on 12 March 2021.

Q: What did the mother worm say to the little worm who was late?
A: Where in earth have you been?”

Q: When is it impossible to plant flowers?
A: When you haven’t botany.

Q: What did the seed say to the flower?
A: OK, Bloomer.

Q: Why did the farmer bury all his money?
A: To make his soil rich!

Q: What did the summer say to the spring?
A: Help! I’m going to fall.

Q: Why are frogs so happy?
A: They eat whatever bugs them.

Q: What did the tree say to spring?
A: What a re-leaf.

Q: Why did one bee tease the other bee?
A: Because he was acting like a bay-bee!

Q: Why couldn’t the flower ride its bike?
A: It lost its petals.

Q: What did the big flower say to the little one?
A: You’re really growing, bud!

Q: How does a bee brush its hair?
A: With its honeycomb.

Q: Why are maple trees so forgiving?
A: Every Fall they “Let It Go”

Q: What goes up when the rain comes down?
A: Umbrellas!

Q: Why did the bird go to the hospital?
A: It needed tweetment!

Q: What is the best flower for a boy to give his mom?
A: Son-flower!

Q: What do you call a girl with a frog on her head?
A: Lily!

Q: What month of the year is the shortest?
A: May – it only has 3 letters.

This post was written by:

- who has written 17741 posts on Cedar Springs Post Newspaper.


Contact the author

«
»

Leave a Reply

*

code

advert
Advertising Rates Brochure
Dewys Manufacturing
Ray Winnie
Kent County Credit Union

Archives

Get Your Copy of The Cedar Springs Post for just $40 a year!