More spring jokes

Q: What did the mother worm say to the little worm who was late?

A: Where in earth have you been?”

Q: When is it impossible to plant flowers?

A: When you haven’t botany.

Q: What did the seed say to the flower?

A: OK, Bloomer.

Q: Why did the farmer bury all his money?

A: To make his soil rich!

Q: What did the summer say to the spring?

A: Help! I’m going to fall.

Q: Why are frogs so happy?

A: They eat whatever bugs them.

Q: What did the tree say to spring?

A: What a re-leaf.

Q: Why did one bee tease the other bee?

A: Because he was acting like a bay-bee!

Q: Why couldn’t the flower ride its bike?

A: It lost its petals.

Q: What did the big flower say to the little one?

A: You’re really growing, bud!

Q: How does a bee brush its hair?

A: With its honeycomb.

Q: Why are maple trees so forgiving?

A: Every Fall they “Let It Go”

Q: What goes up when the rain comes down?

A: Umbrellas!

Q: Why did the bird go to the hospital?

A: It needed tweetment!

Q: What is the best flower for a boy to give his mom?

A: Son-flower!

Q: What do you call a girl with a frog on her head?

A: Lily!

Q: What month of the year is the shortest?

A: May – it only has 3 letters.