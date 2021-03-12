Hometown Happenings articles are a community service for non-profit agencies only. Due to popular demand for placement in this section, we can no longer run all articles. Deadline for articles is Monday at 5 p.m. This is not guaranteed space. Articles will run as space allows. Guaranteed placement is $10, certain restrictions may apply. You now can email your Hometown Happenings to happenings@cedarspringspost.com please include name and phone number for any questions we may have.

St. Patrick’s Day Kettle Corn Sale

Mar. 13: The Cedar Springs Lion’s Club and the Cedar Springs Women’s Club are having a St. Patrick’s Day Kettle Corn Sale for $5.00 a bag. Pickup will be at 21 E. Maple St., Cedar Springs from 8 am – 2 pm on Saturday, March 13th. Cash or check only (checks to Cedar Springs Women’s Club). For Pre Orders call or text Janice Hill, 616-862-8456. Profits go to the Cedar Springs Women’s Club Scholarship Fund. #8-10p