Police investigate bomb threat at Cedar Springs High School

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat that closed Cedar Springs Public Schools Thursday.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat that at Cedar Springs High School Thursday, March 11. Post photo by J. Reed.

According to press release from the school, officials there received a bomb threat by email just before school started on Thursday, March 11. They said the message indicated a threat at Cedar Springs High School. “Staff took immediate action to ensure all students and staff who were in the building were quickly moved to secure locations. Students who had not yet entered the building remained in their cars or on their school buses. As a precautionary safety measure, all schools on the Cedar Springs Public Schools Campus were immediately closed for the day.”

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded to the scene, and the Michigan State Police Canine team came in to help with a sweep of the building. They confirmed the building safe at 11:20 a.m.

The Michigan State Police canine team helped with a sweep of the building. Photo courtesy of the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

“Now that we have determined that our campus is physically safe, our focus will be to support our students and staff from an emotional perspective and to find the person who is responsible for calling in the bomb threat,” said Supt. Scott Smith.

“Our team of highly trained mental health providers is working on a plan to support students and staff upon re-entering school on Friday, March 12. We are committed to creating safe and secure environments, both physically and emotionally, for all who enter our schools.”

“When crisis situations arise, our team turns to our safety protocols and ongoing training. The teamwork of our students, parents, Cedar Springs Public Schools staff and administration, local law enforcement agencies, and community partners, is critical to a positive outcome and calm spirit. The District is appreciative of the cooperation from families as the emergency protocols were put into place. Their calm response and trust helped keep students and employees safe.”

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any potentially threatening situation at the school is encouraged to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6100, school administrators, or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345. Always call 911 in an emergency.