Greenville man injured in crash

Police are investigating a personal injury crash that happened Sunday in Eureka Township, Montcalm County, when an elderly Greenville man crashed his car into a building.

A car driven by an elderly man crashed into this building at Frugthaven Farm Sunday. Photo courtesy of Michigan State Police.

According to the Michigan State Police, Troopers from the Lakeview Post were dispatched to the scene at Frugthaven Farm, 11466 W. Carson City Rd, about 4:16 p.m. Sunday, March 7.

Their investigation showed that the 91-year-old man was traveling westbound on M-57, near Satterlee Road, in a 2004 Ford Taurus, when he struck another vehicle in the roadway. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene of the first traffic crash and continued westbound on M-57. The vehicle then left the roadway and drove into the parking lot of Frugthaven Farm before subsequently driving into the building there.

The driver was transported to the hospital for injuries he suffered in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation. Troopers were assisted by Greenville Department of Public Safety, Montcalm County EMS and Montcalm County Central Dispatch.