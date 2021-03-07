Police catch three after home invasion

By Judy Reed

Police chased and caught three young adults after a home invasion in the City of Cedar Springs Tuesday evening.

According to Sgt. Todd Probst, with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office-Cedar Springs Unit, deputies responded to reports of an active home invasion in the 300 block of E. Muskegon St NE Tuesday night. A neighbor reported hearing a window smash and then seeing flashlights inside the house. The caller reportedly observed 3 subjects leaving the residence with property, and then spoke to the subjects and told them police were called. The suspects then took off running towards the high school area.

Deputies arrived a short time later and took custody of one suspect, with the assistance of another neighbor who pointed out which way the suspects fled. Deputies later located the other two suspects in a vehicle parked near Mission Point of Cedar Springs. This vehicle was the one all three suspects had arrived in.

The three suspects, all in their early 20s, were identified and released. Sgt. Probst said no custodial arrest was made at the time due to a discrepancy on whether or not the individuals had permission or rights to be there, as one of the subjects was a previous resident at this address.

However, the report will be forwarded to the Prosecutor for review on charges.

This incident is not believed to be related to other breaking and enterings that have recently taken place in the area.