Operation blessing by the Men and Ladies of Honor

The Men and Ladies of Honor presented flowers to the Cedar Springs High School staff and Metron of Cedar Springs.

The Cedar Springs Men and Ladies of Honor presented the Cedar Springs High School staff with bouquets of flowers for their Operation Blessing last Thursday as a way to say “Thank You” for all that they have done during Covid. It hasn’t been easy for them. Then the MLOH stoppedac by Metron of Cedar Springs to bless the residents with more flowers.

Men & Ladies of Honor teaches biblical moral character and courageous leadership to Middle School & High School young men and ladies in the public schools. Due to Covid, MLOH have not been able to meet in the schools so have been doing the best they can by meeting at City Impact on Main Street. The students have been learning about biblical leadership and have been putting their new skills use by honoring groups and individuals in our community like the did on Thursday.

The Cedar Springs Men & Ladies of Honor meets after school at City Impact on Thursdays at 2:45pm and is for 6th, 7th, 8th and High School Students. They end at 4 p.m. For more information, call MLOH Regional Director Randy Badge at 616-799-5776 or email him at randy.badge55@gmail.com.