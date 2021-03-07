If you’d like to keep up with what’s happening with the businesses in downtown Cedar Springs, you can now check out a new page on Facebook called “Explore Downtown Cedar Springs.”

According to admin Perry Hopkins, owner of Kin of Hope Natural Health and Perry’s Place LLC for herbs, teas, and more…, the page is a new rendition of the previous page “Vintage Cedar Springs” (which was to promote our stores downtown that sold vintage goods).

“Our downtown is growing, and we have more stores and other new businesses, so we updated the page to promote all the Downtown Cedar Springs businesses,” explained Hopkins. “This page is similar to the Cedar Springs Community Summer Celebrations page I created a couple years ago for all the Cedar Springs businesses, committees, groups, etc. to promote their events in one place, with the exception this page is primarily for the Downtown businesses/organizations. We welcome all businesses, groups, and/or organizations in the downtown area to utilize the page and make a single location for people to see classes, events, specials, and updates. Anyone hosting a Facebook event in the downtown can make the page a co-host.”

Hopkins said that some of your favorite local stores are collaborating on various Shop Hop events this year that will include refreshments, contests and prizes.

Upcoming Downtown Shop Hop events and dates:

Downtown Shop Hop dates

March 11 5pm to 7pm St. Patrick’s Day theme. The Kent Theatre will also be open during that time for concessions and will be screening vintage short cartoons/movies.

April 1 5pm to 7pm April Fool’s Day theme

May 6 5pm to 7 pm Mother’s Day theme

June 17 5pm to 7 pm Father’s Day theme

September 9 5pm to 7pm Grandparents theme

October 7 5pm to 7 pm Harvest theme

November 11 5pm to 7pm Veterans & Preholiday theme

December Shop Hops will be Christmas-themed and geared to coincide with the Chamber’s Mingle Late events. Those dates are Dec. 2, 9, 16, and 23.

More details coming soon on the Explore Downtown Cedar Springs Facebook page.

Also, a note from the Kent Theatre:

The Historic Kent Theatre is currently closed for public exhibitions. With the current Kent County Health Department restrictions, it is not in the Kent Theatre’s best interest to reopen at this time. The Kent Theatre Board of Directors will evaluate reopening at our next meeting at the end of March.

The Kent Theatre is currently available for private events and movies. Please contact Len Allington at events@kenttheatre.com for details.