Richard Wymer

The Michigan State Police reported last week that Richard Wymer, the 70-year-old man from Remus, who went missing February 7, was found deceased in the driver’s seat of his gray suburban, on Wednesday, February 24. Troopers from the Houghton Lake Post were sent to South Jeffs Road near Cadillac Road in Butterfield Township, Missaukee County, after a call about a deceased male in his car. The cause and manner of death has not been released, and the case is still under investigation.