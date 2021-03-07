2021 Easter Coloring Contest

Hey kids,

It’s time for our annual Easter Coloring Contest and your chance to win one of three $50 gift cards, one for each age group. Winners choose their own prize and get what they really want!

Please click on the link below, download, print out, and color the picture with crayons, markers or colored pencils. Our judges will choose the three winners – one from each age group: 4-5 years, 6-7 years; and 8-10 years.

Make sure to print the second page with the entry form and fill it out and include it with your entry.

Good luck and remember to be creative but follow the rules! Please no help from parents or older siblings/helpers.

EasterColoringContest2021.pdf