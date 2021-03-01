Man charged in shooting

An Algoma Township man is in critical condition after being shot by an acquaintance Sunday morning.

Jared Scholten has been charged in the shooting.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the shooting at 6:28 a.m. on February 28, in the 4000 block of Mercury Dr. NE, in Algoma Estates, a manufactured home community off 13 Mile Rd.

The victim, Anthony White, 31, of Rockford, was transported to an area hospital and remains in critical condition, as of Monday afternoon.

The suspect, Jared Shane Scholten, 22, who is reportedly am acquaintance of the victim, was taken into custody a short time after the shooting and lodged in the Kent County Correctional Facility.

On Monday, March 1, the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office charged Scholten with Assault with Intent to Murder and Felony Firearm in the shooting of Anthony White. Scholten’s bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety. He remains in custody, and shows he is now serving a sentence for assault and battery.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.