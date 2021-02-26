Red Flannel Festival theme for 2021

Winning logo by

Lucy Baker.

Second place winner Ella Grifhorst.

Third place winner Felicia Smith.

The Red Flannel Festival recently announced that they plan to move ahead with plans for the 2021 festival, and that they have selected this year’s theme.

The theme chosen for this year’s festival is “Bringing Back Red Flannel Fun in 2021,” which was suggested by Red Flannel Board Trustee Andrew Bartoszek.

“The Festival Board reached out to the Cedar Springs community for logo suggestions, and once again the Cedar Springs community did not disappoint!” said Red Flannel Festival President Nancy Deyman.

The winning logo was submitted by Lucy Baker. The second place winner was Ella Grifhorst, a 6th grader from Red Hawk elementary; and the third place winner was Felicia Smith.

“A big thank you to all of you who contributed your thoughts and ideas! We loved them all!” said Deyman.

The 2020 festival was canceled due to limitations on gatherings under the COVID-19 emergency orders. But Deyman is hopeful they can bounce back.

“Like everyone else, the festival has been hit hard financially from the effects of COVID 19, but we hope that with the continued support from our sponsors and Cedar Springs Community, we will be able to bring the traditions back.”