Police seek suspects in home invasions

By Judy Reed

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the suspect(s) involved in several home invasion/burglaries in northern Kent County last week.

The Post was contacted by a reader last Wednesday afternoon, February 17, who said they had come home to find their house broken into and several valuable items taken. They reported that a neighbor’s house had also been broken into.

The Post contacted the Kent County Sheriff’s Office to find out if there had been other break-ins as well.

Sgt. Joy Matthews confirmed that they were investigating a few homes that were broken into in the 6000 block of 18 Mile Rd in Nelson Township, and the 13000 block of Shaner, in Courtland Township. She said the incidents occurred during daytime hours and items were taken from the homes.

Forms of entry varied. At least one home was reportedly broken into through the garage, and another had their front door kicked in. Items taken included cash, jewelry, and a handgun.

“Please remind people to lock their houses (day and night) and call us if they see any suspicious persons or vehicles,” said Matthews.

If you see anything suspicious, don’t hesitate to call 911. If you know anything about the break-ins and thefts, you can call non-emergency dispatch at (616) 632-6100, or leave a tip with Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345. You can also submit a tip through the Kent County Sheriff Office app, or the Silent Observer app, or online at www.silentobserver.org.