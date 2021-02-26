Man dies in standoff with police

A Montcalm County man who engaged in a shoot-out and standoff with police met a tragic end Sunday when he refused to drop his weapon and instead pointed it at officers.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post were dispatched to the 9700 block of N. Wyman Rd, near Edgar Rd, in Home Township, on Sunday, February 21 at approximately 4:32 p.m., for an armed subject exhibiting irrational behavior.

Andrew Allen Courser, age 38, from Edmore, was reportedly firing his weapon near residences and yelling at passing motorists. When troopers and an assisting officer from the Home Township Police Department arrived on scene, Courser fired his weapon at the officers. Troopers returned fire and Courser then fled north on Wyman Road for approximately ¼ of a mile, where he barricaded himself in a nearby barn.

According to Spl/Lt. Michelle Robinson, members of the MSP Emergency Support Team, Aviation, and Canine were dispatched to the scene. After about a four-hour standoff, Courser came out of the barn with the firearm and was confronted by Emergency Support Team members. Courser did not obey commands to drop the weapon and instead leveled it at troopers, at which time Courser was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police 7th District investigators from Gaylord.

Assisting MSP Lakeview Troopers at the scene was MSP Mt. Pleasant Troopers; MSP Emergency Support Team; Aviation; K9; Edmore Police; and Home Township Police.