Local firefighters honored

The Cedar Springs Men and Ladies of Honor recently honored the Cedar Springs Fire Department for all of their sacrifice for our community. They were presented the Thin Red Line Flag, which represents the courage firefighters find to conquer their darkest fears in order to save and protect the lives and property of others. The Men and Ladies of Honor also presented them with bags of treats and drinks to enjoy.

Men and Ladies of Honor teaches biblical character to middle school and high school young men and ladies in the public schools. Due to the pandemic, MLOH has not been able to meet in the schools so have been doing the best they can by meeting at City Impact on Main Street. The students have been learning about biblical leadership and have been putting their new skills to use by honoring groups and individuals in our community.

The Cedar Springs Men and Ladies of Honor meets after school at City Impact on Thursdays at 2:45 p.m. and is for 6th, 7th, 8th and high school students. They end at 4 p.m. For more information, call MLOH Regional Director Randy Badge at 616-799-5776 or email him at randy.badge55@gmail.com.