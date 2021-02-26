Freezin’ for a reason

An icy plunge into Pine Lake helped raise $4,200 for North Kent Community Enrichment last Saturday. Courtesy photos.

The frigid temperatures finally broke for a crazy fun group that took the chilly plunge on Saturday, February 20. Around 20 brave jumpers plunged into the icy water of Pine Lake to raise funds for North Kent Community Enrichment (NKCE).

According to Executive Director Jaime Gunderson, this year’s success is credited to having great business sponsors and great community involvement. “With the help of our sponsors and all of the donors, we raised around $4,200,” she said. “This money will help maintain affordable pricing for programming in our community for youth and adults.”

For more info on events held by NKCE (both virtual and in-person), please visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/csapr and click on events; or their website at http://www.mynkce.com/programs/.