Winter storm brings frigid temps

Posted on 12 February 2021.

This photo from Evelyn Avery, of Spencer
Township, shows a 12-inch ruler barely
sticking out of the snow on her deck railing. 

By Judy Reed

It began snowing on Thursday afternoon, February 4, and snowed all weekend. Schools were canceled Friday, roads turned to ice, and the coldest air of the season swept in and put us all into a deep freeze.

Across the area, residents got anywhere from 6-12 inches of new snow. 

Evelyn Avery, of Spencer Township, gave us a photo showing snow on her deck railing, which had been cleaned off prior to the snow, and you can just barely see the tip of a 12-inch ruler peeking out of the top!

For several days we’ve experienced the coldest air of the season, and it looks like it’s sticking around for awhile. Darn groundhog was right! But just take a look at the temperatures in the graphic from the arctic freeze of 1899, and be thankful we don’t have that right now!

