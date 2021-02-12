Police investigate fatal crash involving speed

file photo

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car crash involving speed in Alpine Township.

Deputies from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle car crash on Fruit Ridge Ave NW near 9 Mile Rd NW about 3:44 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3. Their investigation showed that an SUV was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, a 35-year-old female from Sparta, died at the scene. No other occupants were in the car.

The intersection was closed during the investigation process. The accident remains under investigation, but speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The victim’s name is being withheld while the investigation is ongoing.