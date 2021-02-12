New housing development approved

By Judy Reed

Houses for sale in the City of Cedar Springs may be hard to find, but a new housing development scheduled to start construction this summer should help ease that pressure.

The Cedar Springs Planning Commission recently approved a new housing development—named White Pine Trails—on property once used for the Red Flannel Tree farm on Cedar Springs Avenue, just west of the White Pine Trail.

“This neighborhood is expected to have 106 homes built over the next 4-5 years, which is sorely needed in this real estate market,” said Cedar Springs City Manager Mike Womack. “My real estate friends tell me that Cedar Springs is a booming area and homes in the City are in high demand, so we are very happy to see this type of ongoing development.”

The development is being completed by Allen Edwin Homes, who also recently completed the Prairie Run North neighborhood.

The first phase of 17 homes will be built off the north end of the currently existing Pioneer trail. Construction on phase one is expected to start in spring/summer 2021 once all construction related permits are obtained. Construction traffic will be required to use a construction road that will be built off from Cedar Springs Avenue for all phases of the project.

Phase 2 is expected to begin in Spring of 2022 and will begin to convert the construction road into a standard city street. They also plan to eventually connect through Needlewood Drive when the intervening parcel is developed for another group of homes.

The western portion of the parcel will remain a public green space with a mowed walking trail for public recreation.

Styles of homes that can be constructed include ranch, two-story and bi-levels, ranging from 1,250 square feet to 2,060 square feet. According to Michael West, Land Planning Project Manager for Allen Edwin Homes, the houses are expected to start in the mid $200,000s range and go up dependent on individual home buyer choices, preferences, and upgrades.

