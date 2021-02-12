Mt. Pleasant detective awarded Trooper of the Year

LANSING, MI. Congratulations to D/Sgt. Joseph McMillan of the Mt. Pleasant Post who was recognized on Friday, February 5, as the Michigan State Police 2020 Trooper of the Year. The Gerstacker Trooper of the Year Award recognizes the MSP trooper or sergeant who symbolizes outstanding professional ethics, dedication to duty and a concern for giving back to their community. The late Dr. Carl A. Gerstacker, former chairman of Dow Chemical Company, created the award in 1961.

McMillan currently serves as a detective sergeant assigned to the Mt. Pleasant Post, often handling high profile cases as well as mentoring fellow troopers.

He exhibits professionalism in his investigations and management of them and is always willing to provide guidance to law enforcement partners.

McMillan coaches youth sports, serving as a fifth-grade basketball and baseball coach. He and his spouse host biweekly meetings to mentor married couples, where they provide advice, a listening ear and support.

McMillan enlisted with the MSP in 2008, and graduated as a member of the 121st Trooper Recruit School. Prior to serving at the Mt. Pleasant Post, he served at the former Bridgeport Post, as well as the Tri-City Post.