Man dies in Montcalm crash

This Eco Sport was hit head-on Monday by a Ford F-350. Photo courtesy of the Michigan State Police.

A 78-year-old Sheridan man died Monday when the car he was riding in was hit head-on by another vehicle.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post responded to the two vehicle, head-on crash at 2:01 p.m. on Monday, February 8, on County Farm Road and Derby Road, Sidney Township, Montcalm County.

Police said their initial investigation revealed that a 2015 Ford F-350 truck was traveling west on County Farm Road when the vehicle it was following slowed on the roadway to turn onto Darby Road. The driver of the truck swerved around the turning vehicle and struck a 2020 Ford Eco Sport that was traveling east bound, head-on.

The passenger in the Eco Sport, a 78-year-old man from Sheridan, was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced deceased on scene. His name has not been released.

Both drivers suffered only minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Montcalm County EMS, Book Walter Towing, Montcalm County Sheriff’s Department, and Sidney Township Fire.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are considered factors in the crash. This crash remains under investigation.