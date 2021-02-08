Police search for missing man

Richard Lee Wymer is considered missing-endangered

Richard Lee Wymer

Police are searching for a 70-year-old Mecosta County man who went missing Sunday morning after shoveling his driveway.

According to police, Richard Lee Wymer, 70, was last in 7000 block of 10th Ave, in Wheatland Township, Remus, Michigan.

Wymer left around 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning, in his 2000 Suburban, and traveled northbound from his residence towards M-20. The vehicle is a gun metal gray-colored suburban, with some rust. It has a large Harley Davidson decal on rear window and most likely will have Trump MAGA hat on the dashboard. The license plate number is 9LMM66.

Wymer is described as a white male, about 6-foot 2, 240 pounds, with gray/silver shoulder length hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a flannel coat, light brown stocking hat, blue jeans, and had green boots on.

He left his wallet, credit cards, cash, and cell phone at home. His vehicle had approximately 1/3 of a tank of gas with minimal spare change in it, and it’s unknown if any other money was in the vehicle.

He spent most of his life in the Gratiot County area but does have property in the Mancelona area.

If you have information about their whereabouts, please call 911 or the Michigan State Police Post in Mount Pleasant at 989-773-5951.