Sand Lake fires clerk/treasurer

By Judy Reed

The Sand Lake Village Council held a special meeting last Wednesday to discuss possible action against their Village clerk/treasurer, Rachel Gokey, who is also a member of the board.

According to Village President Nile Hayden, the reason for terminating her employment as the clerk/treasurer was that they had “lost confidence and trust in her to serve the council and staff.”

One resident on the Zoom meeting asked why they had lost confidence in her.

“Council members have asked for things that she hasn’t provided,” explained Hayden.

Gokey disputed the claims and requested a hearing, which she said her contract entitled her to.

The council voted to remove her and search for an interim clerk and treasurer.

The council had also removed zoning administrator Tracy Quinlan, at a prior meeting. Quinlan was also the former president of the village (appointed when Danielle Hardenburgh left) but lost the November election to Nile Hayden. She has been outspoken in her criticism of the new members of council.

Some of the Zoom viewers were supportive of the council’s action, while others accused them of not showing the unity and transparency they ran their election campaigns on.

Council member Mollie Doerr apologized to viewers that they couldn’t be more specific about why they were doing this. “I know the public is confused, especially with the contracts, but there are reasons, and we are trying to stay professional,” she said.

Council member Kevin Wright also defended their decision. “We are trying to be transparent. We are who we said we are, trying to do our best for the village,” he said.