Gas prices on the rise

(February 1, 2021) – Grand Rapids gas prices have risen 5.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.38/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 246 stations in Grand Rapids. Gas prices in Grand Rapids are 12.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 7.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

In Cedar Springs, they were $2.37 on Monday, and ???? at press time.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Grand Rapids was priced at $2.09/g Monday, while the most expensive was $2.45/g, a difference of 36.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today was $2.00/g while the highest $2.64/g, a difference of 64.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.42/g Monday. The national average is up 17.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 5.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Grand Rapids and the national average going back ten years:

February 1, 2020: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

February 1, 2019: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

February 1, 2018: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

February 1, 2017: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

February 1, 2016: $1.67/g (U.S. Average: $1.79/g)

February 1, 2015: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.05/g)

February 1, 2014: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

February 1, 2013: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

February 1, 2012: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.45/g)

February 1, 2011: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Kalamazoo- $2.36/g, up 4.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.32/g.

Lansing- $2.35/g, up 2.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.33/g.

South Bend- $2.38/g, up 13.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.24/g.

“Gas price increases continue to slow down as oil prices fail to continue moving upward, even as gasoline demand continues to show new signs of improving recovery,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “According to Pay with GasBuddy data, Friday gasoline demand was the highest since November, while Saturday gasoline demand was the strongest of any Saturday since the pandemic began. The rise in gasoline demand has certainly been behind oil’s rally in the last few months, as COVID restrictions continue to ease and the economy slowly continues recovery. While the next few weeks may see gas prices rising slightly, the real pinch could come in March and lasting through summer, should demand continue on this path.”