web analytics

Categorized | News

Look who visited the Post

Posted on 31 January 2021.

Look who visited the Post
Bernie waiting for his POST.

Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders took the internet by storm last week after appearing at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in this coat and mittens. This photo has been made into multiple internet memes and shared on social media hundreds of times. It was something to make all of us laugh and feel a little levity in the dark days of politics and the pandemic.

The Post decided to join in and created our own Bernie meme. Here he is, next to the Post paper box, waiting to find out what’s happening in our neck of the woods! Like many of you, he can’t get enough of our great little paper!

This post was written by:

- who has written 17623 posts on Cedar Springs Post Newspaper.


Contact the author

«
»

Leave a Reply

*

code

Ray Winnie
Advertising Rates Brochure
Dewys Manufacturing
Kent County Credit Union

Archives

Get Your Copy of The Cedar Springs Post for just $40 a year!