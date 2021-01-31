Look who visited the Post

Bernie waiting for his POST.

Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders took the internet by storm last week after appearing at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in this coat and mittens. This photo has been made into multiple internet memes and shared on social media hundreds of times. It was something to make all of us laugh and feel a little levity in the dark days of politics and the pandemic.

The Post decided to join in and created our own Bernie meme. Here he is, next to the Post paper box, waiting to find out what’s happening in our neck of the woods! Like many of you, he can’t get enough of our great little paper!