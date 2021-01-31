Large-scale vaccine site launched in Grand Rapids

The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic, a collaboration between Kent County, Spectrum Health, Mercy Health and Vaccinate West Michigan, launched Monday, January 25, and provided a first COVID-19 vaccination to approximately 500 people. This week, the group expects to vaccinate more than 8,500 people.

Kent County—Kent County, Spectrum Health and Mercy Health, in collaboration with Vaccinate West Michigan, have come together to create a COVID-19 vaccination clinic that will allow large numbers of people to be vaccinated at one central location. Vaccinations began on Monday, Jan. 25, at DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Avenue in Grand Rapids, where they provided a first vaccination to about 500 people. They expect to vaccinate more than 8,500 people this week.

The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic will be offering vaccines by appointment only based on vaccine availability. While this is a large-scale facility, current vaccine supply does not allow for full use of this capacity right now. The clinic will begin with a small number of appointments, consistent with the amount of vaccine available. The goal is that as more vaccine becomes available, more people will be scheduled for appointments at this location. At full capacity and with sufficient vaccine supplies, the clinic will be able to provide 20,000 vaccinations per day.

The size and configuration of DeVos Place is well suited for a large-scale undertaking of this kind. The site was selected because it is on bus routes, accessible by multiple interstate highways, has adequate parking and is centrally located. At this time, individuals designated by state and federal criteria are being vaccinated, including those 65+ and certain essential workers such as teachers and childcare workers. Appointments are also continuing for Phase 1a individuals including health care workers, doctors, dentists and their staff.

The Kent County Health Department, Spectrum Health and Mercy Health also will continue to offer vaccine clinics at their respective locations across the region and will continue to increase appointments at those sites based on availability of vaccine.

Scheduling

Vaccines will be provided by appointment only. The first step in scheduling is to register for the COVID-19 vaccine by going to wmvaccineclinic.org. Once you register, they will notify you when you are able to schedule.

If you are eligible for a vaccine and unable to use the online tools to complete your registration, call 833.755.0696. Call volumes are extremely high. Registering online is the fastest, easiest and preferred method. Only use the phone line if you are eligible for a vaccine and do not have access to the internet or have received a notification to schedule. This will allow those who are most in need to reach their team.

If you previously filled out your COVID-19 vaccine questionnaire through Spectrum Health, rest assured we have your registration, and you are on the list for vaccination. You do not need to complete the questionnaire again.

Visitor Information

In an effort to keep the number of people onsite to a minimum, individuals scheduled for an appointment are asked to come to DeVos Place by themselves unless they need assistance or require a legal guardian or a Durable Power of Attorney for Healthcare, to accompany them. Vaccine recipients are asked to wait in an observation area for 15 minutes after inoculation. Childcare is not available onsite, however scheduled adults with children will be allowed to enter the vaccination clinic so that as many eligible adults can be vaccinated as possible. Masks and social distancing will be required. Individuals with appointments will be asked to arrive promptly at their scheduled time to avoid unnecessary delays.

Parking

Parking will be available in the ramp under DeVos Place, which is accessible from Michigan St and Lyon St. Additional parking options will be identified as people are contacted with their appointment information.

Bus routes

DeVos Place can be reached by taking the Silver Line, Laker Line and #11 Plainfield bus routes.

Volunteers

Organizers are looking for volunteers to assist in various roles at the clinic. More information about how to sign up for volunteer opportunities will be coming soon.