Work progressing on fire station

The new Cedar Springs fire station at the corner at 38 N. Second Street, has a projected completion date of April 2021. This view is from Elm Street. Post photo by J. Reed.

By Judy Reed

What is 10,000 square feet, has a hose tower, four bays for vehicles, and is triple the size of what it’s going to replace?

It’s the brand-new $3.5 million fire station for the Cedar Springs Fire Department, which is being built at 38 N. Second Street, between Elm and Cherry Streets.

Voters approved the project in 2018, and the groundbreaking ceremony was held in May 2020. The projected completion date is April 2021.

The new fire station will provide added space and equipment necessary to service a growing Cedar Springs population. The Cedar Springs Fire Department serves a 16 square mile area, including the City of Cedar Springs and parts of Nelson Township, and approximately 5,600 residents. The Cedar Springs Fire Department is a fully volunteer/paid on-call fire department providing fire suppression, emergency medical services, rescue and other services. The department is comprised of approximately 20 firefighters and medical first responders.

The new 10,000 square foot fire station will be triple the size of the existing facility on W. Maple Street, providing much-needed space for meeting, training, and equipment storage. It will also be compliant with new federal standards and local code.

Equipment that is currently stored offsite will be brought back onsite, including the old Model A. They will also be able to hold meetings without pulling the trucks out of the apparatus bays.

The new fire station features a nearly 7,000 square foot pre-engineered metal building for the apparatus area with four vehicle bays for fire engines, as well as storage areas for cleaning and storing gear, as well as the iconic hose tower. Directly adjacent to the apparatus bays is a 3,300 square foot office area with a 60-person meeting room, full kitchen, laundry room, office and storage areas, two full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The bathrooms will feature instant hot water, which will be a long-term savings since they won’t have to heat a water heater.

City Manager Mike Womack said that his goal is to have the meeting room be available to rent to the public for meetings or special occasions, and that it could also be used as an emergency shelter in case of a power outage.

When the fire station is completed, it will have come full circle. At one time, the fire department was located on the same property, at the northeast corner of Cherry and Second Streets, and shared space with the old Cedar Springs Library.