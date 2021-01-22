Two arrested in shooting

This photo from WOODTV.com shows police on the scene of a shooting last week near Stanton.

Destini Cunliffe, 18, died as a result

of the shooting. Obituary photo.



A teen girl is dead and another was injured in a shooting in Montcalm County last week.

According to the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post, they responded to a shots fired call at a residence near the intersection of Ann and Janet Streets around 2:00 a.m. in Evergreen Township, Montcalm County on January 13. Their initial investigation reported that two females sustained gun-shot wounds. One was in critical condition and the second female had non-life-threatening injuries.

Destini Cunliffe, 18, of Greenville, died of her injuries Saturday.

Police arrested two male suspects in the shootings: Nicholas Bauer, 17, of Stanton, and Kevin Bartz, 23, of Cedar Springs.

The men were arraigned on Thursday, January 14 with two counts of felony firearms and two counts of intent to commit murder. Montcalm County Prosecutor Andrea Krause told the Post on Tuesday that an amended warrant was being filed Tuesday afternoon to up the charges to murder since Cunliffe passed away.

According to an article by the Greenville Daily News, Cunliffe was found in the ditch by a trooper, and she had a gunshot wound to the back of her head. The other girl, a 15-year-old from Greenville, showed up at another hospital but was not cooperative with police.

The Daily News reported that Det. Brian Siemen, of the MSP Lakeview Post, testified that the girls reportedly were in a vehicle with several other people and drove to the residence to buy drugs. The two girls waited in the vehicle, and there was some type of altercation at the residence. The other three people came running back to the vehicle and jumped in. Meanwhile, Bauer and Bartz were shooting at the truck, and hit both Cunliffe and the other girl. Cunliffe reportedly fell out of the truck.

The truck was later found in Grand Rapids, with several bullet holes.

Bauer reportedly told police he shot at the truck with a 9mm pistol in retaliation for those people stealing money from him. Bartz also allegedly admitted to using an AR-15 rifle to fire one shot at the truck.

At press time, the Post was waiting for another update from the Michigan State Police.