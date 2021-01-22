web analytics

Categorized | News

Special election dates to fill seats in 8th and 28th Senate districts

Posted on 22 January 2021.

Special election dates to fill seats in 8th and 28th Senate districts

LANSING, Mich. –Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced dates last week for special elections to fill vacancies in the 8th and 28th Districts of the Michigan Senate. A special primary election to fill the vacancies will be held on August 3, 2021, and the general election will be held on November 2, 2021.

“The 8th and 28th Senate districts deserve representation in the legislature, and voters will have an opportunity to make their voices heard at the ballot box in the August 3 primary and the November 2 general election, said Governor Whitmer. “Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and I remain committed to ensuring fair and secure elections that reflect the will of the people, and I look forward to working with her to ensure the people of Michigan have a voice in Lansing.”

Michigan’s 28th Senate district seat was previously held by Senator Peter MacGregor, who was elected as the Kent County Treasurer in the November 3, 2020 general election.

The 8th Senate district seat was previously held by Senator Peter Lucido, who was elected as the Macomb County Prosecutor in the November 3rd, 2020 general election.

Candidates wishing to be placed on the August 3rdprimary ballot must file by April 20, 2021. 

For information about elections in Michigan, visitwww.Michigan.gov/elections.

This post was written by:

- who has written 17604 posts on Cedar Springs Post Newspaper.


Contact the author

«
»

Leave a Reply

*

code

advert
Ray Winnie
Dewys Manufacturing
Kent County Credit Union
Advertising Rates Brochure

Archives

Get Your Copy of The Cedar Springs Post for just $40 a year!