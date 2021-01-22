web analytics

Rep. Posthumus sworn in for first term as State Representative

Posted on 22 January 2021. Tags:

State Rep. Bryan Posthumus (second from right), of Kent County, places his hand over the Holy Bible after he was officially sworn in for his first term as a Michigan State Representative on Wednesday, Jan. 13. He was joined by (from left) Clerk of the House Gary Randall, Former Lt. Governor Dick Posthumus, Krista Beach, Kent Count Clerk Lisa Posthumus-Lyons, Royce Beach, and Elizabeth Heaton. The 101st Michigan Legislature met for session for the first time Wednesday following the ceremony. Posthumus represents residents of the 73rd District, which includes the city of East Grand Rapids and the townships of Cannon, Courtland, Nelson, Oakfield, Plainfield, Spencer and Grand Rapids Charter Township.

