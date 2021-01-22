Local man to be inducted into NCCAA Hall of Fame

Gary Bailey, the Grace Christian University’s men’s basketball Head Coach and Athletic Director, has been announced as an inductee to the 2021 class of the National Christian College Athletic Association Hall of Fame.

Bailey, a long-time Cedar Springs resident, was inducted into Grace’s Hall of Fame in 2013 for his winning record, and now will be honored on the national level.

Beyond his coaching accolades, which include 335 wins (most all-time at Grace) and 6 National Championships, the recognition is also a reflection of Bailey’s impact within the NCCAA in mentoring other schools and serving in volunteer leadership positions within the organization for the past two decades. Bailey joins Dr. Rick Wright from Manhattan Christian College (KS) in the class of 2021, as they enter a Hall of Fame that currently consists of 61 other members for an NCCAA organization that has had a rich history since its inception in 1968.

“Gary Bailey has been a great influence on coaches, staff, and so many students who participated in athletics in any way here at Grace Christian University,” said Grace President Dr. Ken Kemper. “He’s led a coaching staff in basketball and other sports to prioritize godly character building in the lives of those at Grace which will transcend their playing days and make better men, women, spouses, parents, Christ-followers, and citizens. This is a well-deserved recognition by a National organization which is committed to athletics for the glory of God and serving others. We could not be more proud of Gary and congratulate him and his always faithful wife Danette.”

When Bailey started with Grace, it was just supposed to be temporary.

“When I started coaching, it was really just filling in until they did a coaching search at Grace Christian University. Somehow it turned into a career,” Bailey told the Post in a written statement. “My goals were always to help my student athletes to learn about life more than basketball. Getting an honor like this was never even a thought. Grace Christian University has been so wonderful to me and my family. The honor of the Hall of Fame only has my name on it but it is truly all of my assistant coaches, the players that have played for me and the entire GCU family. I am pretty humbled by all of this.”

The official induction ceremony will take place at the Hall of Fame Dinner on June 3, 2021 during the annual NCCAA Convention in Virginia Beach, VA.

See the original press release and find more info on Gary Bailey’s accomplishments at gracetigers.com.