KDL resumes in-branch hours

Kent District Library resumed in-branch hours earlier this week, welcoming the public back inside the library. Due to a construction project, the Cascade Branch will resume in-branch hours on February 1. Patrons are invited to browse the collection and enjoy other library resources inside, in addition to having the option for curbside service.

“We are so excited to welcome our patrons back to the library once again,” said Regional Manager Anjie Gleisner. “We look forward to seeing and serving people while making our buildings a safe place to visit.”

For health and safety reasons, KDL will have a couple of guidelines in place:

Properly worn masks are required.

Private study rooms are not available for use and play spaces will be closed.

Patrons are asked to limit their visits to two hours. Computer use will be limited to two hours a day.

KDL encourages high-risk patrons to visit the branches during the first hour of the day, as they are usually less busy.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Epidemic Orders require KDL to limit building capacity to 30%.

Curbside pickup service has become extremely popular, enabling patrons to checkout materials online and have them quickly brought to their car during regular hours. Patrons who are more comfortable using the library from home can enjoy a wide range of materials and services online, including livestreamed programs, by visiting www.kdl.org/virtual. Locations, hours and all services are detailed at kdl.org.