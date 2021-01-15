Creative Technologies Academy names secondary principal

Creative Technologies Academy recently completed its search for a secondary principal to take effect on January 18, 2021, and is pleased to announce that Tom Wilcox will fill the position.

Mr. Wilcox brings to CTA many years of experience in education. He has served as both a building administrator at Lakeview Community Schools and as a teacher at Morley Stanwood. He has seven (7) years of administration experience serving as an 8th– 12th-grade athletic director, assistant principal, and building principal. He also has 15 years of experience teaching social studies at the middle school level for the 7th and 8th grades. He has a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Grand Valley State University as well as undergraduate degrees from GVSU and Aquinas College.

Mr. Wilcox resides on Rainbow Lake in Trufant, Michigan. He has four sons: Randy (22), Tyler (20), Brandon (18), and Trever (16). Outside of education, he enjoys spending time boating, hunting, fishing, and running.

Superintendent Autumn Mattson commented, “Mr. Wilcox brings a wealth of experience as a teacher and administrator to this position. His accomplishments at the secondary level with compliance, interventions, academic support, leading PLC groups, leading technology initiatives, and supporting teachers and students will launch him into success as our CTA Secondary principal. It was obvious during the interview process that he has a passion for education; at his core, he prides himself in having great relationships with staff, students, and families.”

Elementary Principal Kate Bialkowski commented, “Mr. Wilcox’s energy and passion for teaching, learning, and students were palpable throughout the entire interview process. His extensive professional experiences and relational capacity will serve him well as he joins the CTA family. We are excited to have him!”

Mr. Wilcox shared, “I am very excited to join the team of educators at CTA! I am looking forward to working alongside the staff, students, and families in providing a positive learning experience for all students and developing the next generation of leaders in our community.”