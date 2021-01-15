City installs free public WiFi

Free WiFi area at Morley Park.



Free WiFi area at the Heart of Cedar Springs.

Have you ever wanted to take your tablet or laptop and go to the park to do some work but can’t find a place in the city with free internet? Do your kids need to find free internet to do some remote learning?

The City of Cedar Springs, working with Kent County and the Right Place, recently installed two free public WiFi hotspots in the City. The hotspots will enable visitors to Morley Park and the Heart of Cedar Springs Park to have free wireless internet on their laptops, tablets, phones and other WiFi enabled devices. This wireless internet is being provided to the public free of charge to help students do homework, let professionals attend meetings remotely and let visitors enjoy online socializing, communication and entertainment in the City’s outdoor park system.

To use the wireless internet, use your electronic device to connect to the “Heart of CS” or “Morley Park” WiFi networks when within range.