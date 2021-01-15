Barbara J. Weeks age 83 died Friday, January 8, 2021 at Crestwood Retirement Community in Mt. Pleasant, MI. She was born July 23, 1937 in Chicago, IL to George and Irma (Zarbeck) Wheelock. Barb sewed for 29 years at General Motors. She and her family always looked forward to the annual summer trip to Iowa to visit the Herbst Family. She and her husband Bob were able to travel to many other states. Barb enjoyed camping and going to the casino, and vacations with her kids. She had a comical sense of humor that continued to the end. You always knew were you stood with Barb. Her grandkids “fondly” remember being chased by her with a fly swatter. Surviving are her children Wayne (Vickie) Weeks, Roger (Tammie) Weeks, Debbie (Gene Perski) Mogdis; daughter-in-law Cathy Weeks; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister Doris (Lewis) Todd; brother Marvin Monroe; brother-in-law Daniel Herbst. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Bob Sr.; sons, Greg and Bobby Jr.; granddaughters, Nicole Van Wagoner and Andrea Beeman; sisters Carol, Phyllis and Dorothy. The service was held Wednesday at Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home. Pastor Chuck Smith, officiating. Interment Courtland Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity your choice.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs