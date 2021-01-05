Top baby names of 2020 at United Hospital

Aubrey and Michael lead the list of most popular names in annual list.

Greenville, Mich., Dec. 28, 2020 – Of the babies born this year at Spectrum Health United Hospital Family Birthing Center, Aubrey and Michael took the top spots for most popular names, replacing Amelia and Liam from 2019.

As of December 28, 508 babies have been born at the Greenville hospital birthing center this year, compared to 523 in 2019 and 547 in 2018.

The complete list for 2020, including all spelling variations:

Girl

Aubrey

(Tied) Kinslee, Amelia, Mila, Olivia

(Tied) Adalyn, Everleigh, Charlotte, Willow, Lydia

Boy

Michael

(Tied) Owen, Maverick, River

(Tied) Hayden, Jameson, Greyson, Oliver, Carson

(Tied) Wesley, Landon, Lucas