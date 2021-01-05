Postal Service asks to please clear snow and ice

Snow covered mailbox

Keep letter carriers safe as they deliver mail

Grand Rapids MI — Winter weather is making a return and the Greater Michigan U.S. Postal Service (zip codes 486-491 and 493-499) is asking our customers to help our letter carriers deliver your mail safely by clearing snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs and mailboxes.

“Snow and ice make delivery dangerous and slow,” said District Manager Aaron Lawson. “Maintaining a clear path to the mailbox—including steps, porches, walkways and street approaches–will help letter carriers maintain consistent delivery service and help them get letters and packages delivered on time.”

Customers receiving door delivery should make sure their sidewalks, steps and porches are clear. Customers receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by snowplows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers.

Delivery service may be delayed or curtailed whenever streets or walkways present hazardous conditions for letter carriers or when snow is plowed against mailboxes. “The Postal Service curtails delivery only after careful consideration, and only as a last resort,” said Lawson. “Any curtailed mail is attempted the next delivery day.”

Blue collection boxes also need to be kept clear for our customers to deposit their mail and for the Postal Service to collect the mail for delivery. Residents and businesses with collection boxes near their property are asked to keep them clear of snow and ice. “We want our letter carriers to be safe,” added Grant. “We can only do this with the help of our customers.”