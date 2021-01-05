Painting donated to library by local artist

From the Cedar Springs Public Library

The next time you stop into the Cedar Springs Library you need to check out a beautiful painting donated by local Cedar Springs resident, Lucy Baker. You must see it in person—the photo does not do it justice. The painting is titled, “No Worries.”

Lucy Baker

Lucy grew up in San Diego, California and has lived in Cedar Springs for a little over 3-1/2 years and has grown to love our community.

Her art journey started back in first grade when her teacher had the class draw self-portraits of themselves. Her teacher picked up her portrait and said, “Class, we have an artist!”

Lucy has won a few grade school art contests, and has painted several Southwest-to-abstract, portraits and other mediums. She is self-taught and inspired by past teachers and artists. She has illustrated some kindergarten paperback books for schools, a boy scout troop logo and a homeschool logo. Some of you might have seen her work around the community before. She did a Montcalm County American Legion Calendar for the month of August and has painted the posts in local store, O’Flynns. She also entered the 2019 Red Flannel art contest and her painting won first place.

She is a beloved patron of the Cedar Springs Library and we are so blessed to have such a talent here in our town. We will have this beautiful painting up by the front desk until we can move it to its forever-home in our children’s playroom.