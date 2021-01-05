More snowman fun

This classy looking snowman appears to be ready for a night out on the town. Perhaps he’s celebrating New Year’s Eve, too!

This snowman was built by the Gully family, new homeowners near Pine Lake. “We were just having fun,” said mom, Melissa. She said the top hat came from her kids’ old dress up box.

Thank you, Melissa, for sharing your snowman photo with us!

Do you have a winter fun photo you’d like to share with us? Email it to news@cedarspringspost.com, along with a little info about the phoato—what’s happening, who is in it, where it was taken, etc.