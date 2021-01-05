Man injured in Sand Lake crash

A Grand Rapids man suffered minor injuries after his car struck several objects in the Village of Sand Lake Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Teresa Johnson.

An elderly Grand Rapids man suffered minor injuries after he caused a string of crashes in the Village of Sand Lake Tuesday.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Tuesday, December 29, at W. Lake and 7th Streets in Sand Lake. The driver caused four separate crashes. He struck two separate utility poles, a tree, and an unoccupied car parked on W. Lake St. The driver suffered minor facial injury and was transported to United Memorial Hospital to be checked out.

Police said that the elderly gentleman who caused the crashes had previously had his license suspended due to his age-related health issues. His car was totaled because of the crashes and he will be cited for Driving While License Suspended for causing the crashes.