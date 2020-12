Lori Ostrom, of Nelson Township, sent us this cute photo of “snow grandparents” that her daughter, Harlee, 11, made. “My daughter misses her visits with Grandma and Grandpa. It’s too cold for them to come outside and socially distance visit, so over the weekend she made snow-grandparents on their back porch to visit and entertain them. Great idea, Harlee!

