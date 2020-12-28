Update on Solon Township fire

The fire started in the garage and spread to the house, causing $150,000 worth of damage to this home on Antler Drive last week. Photo courtesy Solon Township Fire facebook page.

By Judy Reed

The Post wrote about a fire on Antler Drive in Solon Township last week, but we did not have all the details at press time. Jeff Drake, the Solon Township Fire Chief, gave us some details earlier this week on the fire that we can now pass along.

Drake said when they first received the report of the fire at 16685 Antler Drive around 6:37 p.m., December 15, dispatch reported it was in the attached garage. While enroute to the scene, it was updated to say it had spread to the house.

The firefighters arrived to find flames through the garage and living area roof. All occupants were out on arrival except for two cats, which firefighters found and removed safely.

The fire started in the attached garage due to careless discard of smoking material and spread to the interior of home causing significant damage to kitchen and living room.

Total damage was estimated at $ 150,000 for structure and contents. The owner is insured.

Mutual aid was provided by Sand Lake, Cedar Springs, Algoma, & Plainfield Fire Departments.

They cleared the scene at 9:34 p.m.