Men and Ladies of Honor give back to the Men and Ladies in Blue

Lady of Honor Kayla Walters from Cedar Springs High School with some local police officers and the sign that she made for them.

By Luke Price

The Men and Ladies of Honor program teaches young men and ladies biblical character and how to live their lives through Christ. The current project they put together was called Christmas Campaign. It was all about giving back to our own brave local police officers who put in the hard work to keep our communities safe.

In this project, the young men and ladies gave food and Christmas goodies to the police as a way to say “Thank You” for all they do. During these troubling times, they have had to put in a lot of extra time and have had to deal with many troubles during this pandemic. Not only that but the fact that the current state of our nation is wanting to have their funding cut. Men and Ladies of Honor hopes that this inspires more people to help their communities and the people in them.