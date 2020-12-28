Five-vehicle crash on US-131 sends two to hospital

Two people were injured Tuesday in a crash that involved five vehicles on southbound US-131 near Big Rapids.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the scene at about 10:04 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22, on southbound US-131 near 17 Mile Rd in Big Rapids Township.

Police said the accident occurred when a 30-year-old woman from Pierson had a medical episode and rear-ended a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old woman from Reed City. One of the vehicles involved in the crash became disabled in the roadway and was struck by two additional vehicles. One of the additional vehicles was driven by a 59-year-old woman from Big Rapids and the other additional vehicle was driven by a 60-year-old man from Rockford. The 60-year-old man rear-ended the disabled vehicle and then rear-ended an unoccupied vehicle that was parked on the shoulder.

The 30-year-old woman was not injured in the accident. The 62-year-old woman was transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital and then transferred to Spectrum Health Butterworth hospital for serious injuries that were non-life threatening. The 59-year old woman was transported by family to Spectrum Health Big Rapids hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The 60-year-old man received treatment on scene.

Deputies were assisted by Mecosta County EMS, Big Rapids Fire/Rescue, and Big Rapids Twp Fire/Rescue.