Bid awarded for Cedar Springs Drain

By Judy Reed

The Kent County Drain Commission opened the bids via a Zoom meeting last Friday for the Cedar Springs Drain project, and Dean’s Landscaping and Excavation won the project with the lowest bid for the work.

Dean’s, a Sand Lake-based company, bid $835,008.50 for the project. Other companies bidding on the project included Diversco Construction ($914,959); Kamminga and Roodvoets ($919,205.25); Nagel Construction ($991,626.25); and Epic Excavating ($1,060,982.73).

Cedar Springs Drain is a closed storm sewer system which serves properties within the City of Cedar Springs and Nelson Township by collecting the storm water runoff from properties and roads within the drainage district. The drain is over 80 years old and is being relocated.

Currently the drain runs west along Beech and north on Grant Street, then west again between Cherry and Elm, under some Main Street businesses, under the parking lot where the old community building stood and westward to Cedar Creek.

The Kent County Board of Determination held a public meeting in front of residents in June of 2018 to see whether a petition to move the drain should be approved. It was. They found it was a hazard to be running underneath buildings, especially if the old pipes burst.

The project includes approximately 760 feet of 60-inch by 38-inch elliptical concrete storm sewer and 815 feet of 45-inch by 29-inch elliptical concrete storm sewer with an average depth of seven feet. The project also includes 2,600 square yards of road restoration, lowering water mains, concrete drive restoration, and concrete curb and gutter.

Residents in the drain district had already received notification of what their apportionment percentage of the cost will be and they should soon see a letter in their mailbox telling them what the dollar amount is they will need to pay over a 20-year period. The cost will be assessed on their winter tax bills.

There will be a Day of Review of the drainage district boundaries and review of apportionments for residents on Friday, January 15. While the Drain Commissioner hopes to hold an in-person meeting with residents, if that is not possible due to the coronavirus mandates, then the meeting will be held via ZOOM. Meeting ID: 921 1482 5722 Passcode: 1152021 Call-In#: 1 646 876 9923.

The Drain office will post an update on its website regarding this prior to the Day of Review. If you have questions prior to the Day of Review, you can email drinfo@kentcountymi.gov and they will provide you with information. Or you can telephone their office at (616) 632-7910.