Bags full of toys, waiting to be picked up at The Post, and later distributed to children in our area. Post photo by J. Reed.



You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I’m telling you why—Santa Clause is coming to town!

YOU—the people—of Cedar Springs—are Santa Claus to many families in need, and you really stepped up for Toys for Tots this year! We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for such a great outpouring of kindness and gifts. In a year when so many Toys for Tots boxes are only half full, ours was overflowing. And we even had a few more drop-offs of toys once these were all bagged.

You can be assured that your gifts are going for a good cause, and we hope to do it again next year!