Schools continue remote learning

By Judy Reed

When elementary students at Cedar Springs Public Schools returned to school last week Monday, Dec. 7, after several weeks of remote learning, kids and staff were happy to be back. But the return was short-lived.

On Tuesday, December 8, the administration had to make the tough decision to return to remote learning starting Wednesday, Dec. 9, after several staff and students tested positive for COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, we did have to make the change late in the day on Tuesday to return to fully remote learning for our PK-5 students,” Superintendent Scott Smith told the Post.

He explains why in a communication sent to parents on Tuesday, Dec. 8, which is below.

“To have students on campus, we need to be able to adequately staff classrooms and follow orders and recommendations established by county and state health departments.

We monitor our ability to provide a safe, in-person learning experience for Cedar Springs students around the clock. Data and available information are ever-changing and require a rapid response at times.

Unfortunately, as the afternoon unfolded today, several students and staff at all three of our elementary buildings tested positive for COVID-19 or are now required to quarantine as close contacts. We no longer have enough staff to provide meaningful, consistent in-person instruction. As a result, we are moving our PK through 5th-grade students back to remote-learning starting Wednesday, December 9.

Looking ahead:

PK through 5th-grade students will connect with teachers using the remote learning schedule beginning Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Our Holiday break is December 21 through January 3. Teachers will not deliver remote instruction during this time.

All students, grades PK through 12 will learn remotely January 4, 2021, through January 8, 2021.

Monday, January 11, 2021, will be our first possible day back in classrooms for our current students learning in-person.

PK through 5th-grade students will plan on bringing Chromebooks and chargers back to school in their backpacks on January 11, 2021, when they return to in-person learning.”

Creative Technologies Academy is also still doing remote learning, and plans to continue to do so through the end of the semester, in mid-January.